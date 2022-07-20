SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2.
According to a release, National Night Out is an effort that promotes getting neighborhoods involved in crime prevention, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood comradery.
On Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., residents can take part in the National Night Out by locking their doors, turning on their porch lights, and spending the evening outside with their neighbors and representatives of the city police and fire departments.
Sioux City neighborhoods will be hosting events with free food, games, bounce houses, and more during the National Night Out. They are as follows:
Host: Greenville Project Area Committee
Grandma Moos Park:
221 Cecelia Street
Host: Riverside Project Area Committee
Riverside Lutheran Church:
1817 Riverside Boulevard
Host: Westside Neighborhood Coalition
Cook Park:
505 Market Street
Hosts: Jones Street Neighborhood and Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition
Dale Street Park:
1514 Dale Street
Host: Morningside Lutheran Church
Latham Park:
1915 South Lemon Street
Host: St. Mark Lutheran Church
St. Mark Lutheran Church:
5200 Glenn Avenue
Host: St. John Lutheran Church
St. John Lutheran Church:
2801 Jackson Street
Host: Leeds Community Club
Leeds Splash Pad:
3810 41st Street
Host: Mary J. Treglia Community House
Mary J Treglia Community House:
900 Jennings Street
The release indicated that the Sioux City Neighborhood Network thanks the sponsors for making the events possible.
Questions can be directed to Sioux City’s Neighborhood Network President, Rick Arnold, at 712-251-8877.