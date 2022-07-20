SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2.

According to a release, National Night Out is an effort that promotes getting neighborhoods involved in crime prevention, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood comradery.

On Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., residents can take part in the National Night Out by locking their doors, turning on their porch lights, and spending the evening outside with their neighbors and representatives of the city police and fire departments.

Sioux City neighborhoods will be hosting events with free food, games, bounce houses, and more during the National Night Out. They are as follows:

Host: Greenville Project Area Committee

Grandma Moos Park:

221 Cecelia Street

Host: Riverside Project Area Committee

Riverside Lutheran Church:

1817 Riverside Boulevard

Host: Westside Neighborhood Coalition

Cook Park:

505 Market Street

Hosts: Jones Street Neighborhood and Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition

Dale Street Park:

1514 Dale Street

Host: Morningside Lutheran Church

Latham Park:

1915 South Lemon Street

Host: St. Mark Lutheran Church

St. Mark Lutheran Church:

5200 Glenn Avenue

Host: St. John Lutheran Church

St. John Lutheran Church:

2801 Jackson Street

Host: Leeds Community Club

Leeds Splash Pad:

3810 41st Street

Host: Mary J. Treglia Community House

Mary J Treglia Community House:

900 Jennings Street

The release indicated that the Sioux City Neighborhood Network thanks the sponsors for making the events possible.

Questions can be directed to Sioux City’s Neighborhood Network President, Rick Arnold, at 712-251-8877.