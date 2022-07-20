SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2.

According to a release, National Night Out is an effort that promotes getting neighborhoods involved in crime prevention, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood comradery.  

On Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., residents can take part in the National Night Out by locking their doors, turning on their porch lights, and spending the evening outside with their neighbors and representatives of the city police and fire departments.  

Sioux City neighborhoods will be hosting events with free food, games, bounce houses, and more during the National Night Out. They are as follows: 

Host: Greenville Project Area Committee  

Grandma Moos Park:  

221 Cecelia Street  

Host: Riverside Project Area Committee  

Riverside Lutheran Church:  

1817 Riverside Boulevard  

Host: Westside Neighborhood Coalition 

Cook Park:  

505 Market Street  

Hosts: Jones Street Neighborhood and Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition  

Dale Street Park:  

1514 Dale Street  

Host: Morningside Lutheran Church  

Latham Park:  

1915 South Lemon Street 

Host: St. Mark Lutheran Church  

St. Mark Lutheran Church:  

5200 Glenn Avenue  

Host: St. John Lutheran Church  

St. John Lutheran Church:  

2801 Jackson Street  

Host: Leeds Community Club  

Leeds Splash Pad:  

3810 41st Street

Host: Mary J. Treglia Community House 

Mary J Treglia Community House:  

900 Jennings Street  

The release indicated that the Sioux City Neighborhood Network thanks the sponsors for making the events possible.  

Questions can be directed to Sioux City’s Neighborhood Network President, Rick Arnold, at 712-251-8877.  