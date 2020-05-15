National Night Out celebration in Storm Lake canceled

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The 36th annual National Night Out celebration in Storm Lake has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) made the announcement Friday.

The celebration was originally scheduled to take place August 4.

National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make local neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Organizers say the campaign also provides an opportunity to bring police, fire, paramedics, and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

The Storm Lake Police Department has been involved in the National Night Out Campaign since 1990 and looks forward to continuing the tradition next year.

