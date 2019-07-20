National Music Museum to enshrine guitars once owned by Sioux City rocker Tommy Bolin

A nationally recognized Siouxland music museum Friday added a new piece to its collection.



The National Music Museum at the University of South Dakota receiving a pair of guitars once owned by Sioux City musician Tommy Bolin. The guitarist and songwriter toured with many famous bands in the 60s and 70s including Deep Purple. Bolin died in 1976 at the age if 25.

“Acquiring new and important items for a museum is important for a director or a curator. It’s what gets us excited and it’s very much the case this time,” said Matt Collinsworth who guides the Vermillion, South Dakota museum.



The National Music Museum was found in 1973 and features more than 15 hundred instruments.

Collinsworth receives Bolin’s guitars during a ceremony at Van Garde Arts in Sioux City.