National Music Museum stringed-instrument masterpieces on exhibit in Cremona, Italy

VERMILLION, SD (KCAU) – The National Music Museum (NMM) in Vermillion, South Dakota is home to five Stradivari instruments and other Cremonese masterpieces, have been invited to go on exhibit in Cremona, Italy at the Museo del Violino (MdV).

A total of nine Renaissance and Baroque stringed instruments from the NMM’s collections will be at the Museo del Violino as part of a yearlong

“Reunion in Cremona” show going on now through October 18, 2020, in Cremona, Italy.

Cremona, Italy is the hometown of the violin-making giant, Antonio Stradivari, and the birthplace of classical stringed instruments.

A violin masterpiece by the famed maker, Nicolo Amati, as well as one f only two existing mandolins and one of five existing guitars by master-of masters Antonio Stradivari, are some of the NMM’s treasures that have made the journey to Italy under special security to be on display until October 18, 2020.

Many of the offerings are from the NMM’s venerable Witten-Rawlins collection.

The NMM’s Cremonese strings benefit from this historic context while also complimenting the stringed treasures preserved by the Museo del Violino itself.

“The NMM is currently undergoing a historic time of its own in South Dakota, closed to the public since last October for an architectural metamorphosis. Underway is a 16,000 square-foot expansion with increased gallery, concert, and administration space, as well as a reimagining of the overall exhibit design and the visitor experience,” NMM Director Matt Collinsworth said, regarding the timing of this “reunion”.

“The National Music Museum’s decision to stay ‘open’ while their own building undergoes metamorphosis and to bring a substantial part of their fine string-instrument collection to Cremona – the town that gave birth to all these wonderful instruments – is a great joy and satisfaction to us. We are proud to be considered a trusted partner by as prestigious a museum as the NMM and we hope to continue the collaboration for many years to come,” CEO of the Museo del Violino, Paolo Bodini said.

The NMM is projected to reopen after construction and renovation end in 2021.

Updates about the construction and renovations can be found on their Facebook page, or their website.

For more information on the Museo del Violino, you can visit their webpage here.