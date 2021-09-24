National Music Museum in Vermillion re-opening soon

VERMILLION, SD (KCAU) — It’s “Bach”. After nearly three years of renovations, the National Music Museum in Vermillion is re-opening its doors with an extra 16,000 square feet.

Earlier in the year, officials were expecting to re-open in 2022.

“To be able to be here at the museum at this time, it’s once in a lifetime professionally. Personally, to be able to be a part of the way it adds to the community, to the campus; it’s unlike anything else,” Sonja Kraus with USD said.

“I don’t know if I can describe how I’m feeling, it’s a feeling of joy, honor, being overwhelmed by all the emotions. It’s just such a beautiful space and it’s unique in the world,” Michael Suing, interim director, said.

The world-renowned museum is home to 15,000 instruments and now has several new assets. Some of the recent additions include the Lillibridge Wing and the Groves Gallary for special exhibits, which will have a temporary exhibit in the fall and the spring.

In a release, Suing said that the museum’s expansion and renovation dream for years.

The new space was shown off Thursday night with a performance lead by USD’s very own Sonja Kraus and Emilio Colon.

A ribbon-cutting for the museum will be taking place Friday at 4 p.m. Its doors will open to the public on October 1 with a special exhibition ” NMM Goes Electric.”