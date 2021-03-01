National Music Museum aims for 2022 opening

VERMILLION, (S.D.) – A $10 million dollar renovation to the National Music Museum will soon be completed.

The museum in Vermillion, South Dakota has been closed since 2018.

In the last couple of years, they’ve added an expansion building to historical museum and are re-constructing exhibit rooms.

Deputy Director of Curatorial Services for the museum said the last time it had major renovations was in the 1980s. He said the renovations are a dream come true.

“Some of my colleagues have worked at the museum for decades and so for them to be able to see this happening not only for the collection but for the community that we serve. That’s, that’s key.” Michael Suing said.

Suing said the expected opening date is 2022.