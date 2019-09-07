National Miracle League All-Star game draws hundreds to Riverside park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More than one hundred disabled athletes from across the country have teamed up to enjoy a game of baseball at Riverside Park at the second annual Miracle League All-Star game.

Diane Alford, the president of the national corporation of the Miracle League, explained how the game is played.

“They play what we call a primary miracle league game which is basically a two ending ball game. Each child gets to bat and the last batter kind of does the grand slam,” said Alford.

The two-day event brought families from 23 states to Sioux City’s Miracle League Park for the national event.

The park has rubber surfaced baseball fields that allow each player to enjoy America’s oldest sport despite their physical conditions.

Pam Dean has a disabled son and she can remember the first time she saw her son play baseball.

“I have a 33 year old son who was born with a syndrome. He was 20 years old before he was able to play ball. Why did he have to wait until he was 20? We had to wait until we had a miracle league field,” said Dean.

Each player was supported by a partner and an encouraging crowd as they took their swings and ran the bases.

“Now they’re going to another level of that experience to say “Hey wait a minute, not only can I play baseball but I can travel and play baseball” So it gives them the determination that they can do anything they choose to do,” said Alford.

The Miracle League of Sioux City provides fun recreational opportunities for kids and adults with disabilities. The complex in the riverside park was completed in October of 2016.