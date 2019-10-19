SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and October 18 is a day dedicated to the important screening that detects the cancer.

It’s National Mammogram Day, a day to encourage women to get regular mammograms.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States.

Breast Cancer is the most common form of cancer diagnosis for women.

Screenings and breast exams are a part of the early detection process.

“One of the facts of where we’re at is more and more people are getting cancer. More and more women we see are getting Breast Cancer even younger. So it’s important because the survival rate will go up and it’s curable the earlier you find it. That is why mammograms are so important.” says Christie Finnegan, June E. Nylen Cancer Center

Medical professionals say it’s important for women to ask their doctor when they should start getting regular mammograms.