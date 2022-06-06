SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you’ve noticed longer waits and fewer hair stylists at your local barber shop, you’re not alone. The lack of professionals in the hair industry is making some local businesses change how and when they operate.

“I’ve been having clients drive from Vermillion, some of them even drive from Sioux Falls just to get their hair done,” Owner of AMPM Braiding Studio Tene’ Williams said.

Sioux City is feeling the effects of a national hairstylist shortage. This is making it difficult to set up convenient appointments.

“For what is popular now for the summer, box braids, anything long, lengthy, you need to book two weeks in advance,” Williams said.

The Cost Cutters Director of Operations explains what’s contributing to the shortage in Sioux City.

“There’s been four, just in our area, hair schools that have closed. So there’s less people graduating so that’s affected staffing,” Cost Cutters’ Erin Stewart said. “Also it’s just taking longer to get through because, through COVID, they had to shut down a lot, so people are graduating later.”

And now, local stylists are changing their workflows.

“We have stylists that float, and so they’ll actually have a home base, but they will float to a different location to fill in and help out,” Stewart said.

With changes to accommodate fewer stylists, folks like Williams are left to wonder if businesses can stay afloat.

“I don’t think it’s sustainable at all. I think people who are reliant on other stylists and barbers, and they don’t have that, it’s becoming overwhelming. You’re one person trying to fulfill all of these appointments, it’s just not possible,” Williams said.

Williams also told me she’s decided to launch a summer program that would teach teens and moms how to style their own hair. If you’re interested, you can click here.