National Guard to hold COVID-19 testing event in Dakota City Wednesday

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The National Guard will be conducting COVID-19 testing in Dakota City on Wednesday.

The testing event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dakota County Fire Hall, located at 208 S 21st Street and it will be a first-come, first-serve until all of the tests have been used.

It’s being held to collect samples for testing and its open to people who have symptoms of the virus or who have had direct contact with someone with COVID-19.

The South Sioux City Police Department (SSCPD) said in a Facebook post asking people to not contact the National Guard looking for locations for test sites or test results.

The Dakota County Health Department will follow up with those who are tested and will provide guidance and next steps to people who test positive for the coronavirus.

The police department is asking the public to not contact the Dakota City Fire Hall for test results.

The National Guard testing events are happening across Nebraska and help further identify the presence of the virus in the state.

SSCPD mentions that the testing is a resource that’s shared with the Dakota County Health Department through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.