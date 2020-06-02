National Guard receive special send-off in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Some Siouxland troops got a very special send-off before they head off on their next mission.

Eighty troops from the 113th Cavalry Troop got a parade from the Le Mars community Monday.

Though the ceremony was a little unusual due to COVID-19 with parts of the send-off being live streamed on Facebook, community members saying the troops deserve to know they’re appreciated.

“Got to show all our support, and we love’em all and hope for a safe return. And we’re so proud of them and so is the community, obviously as you can see,” said Brad Wurth, parent of a deploying guardsman.

The National Guard troops are heading to training in Minnesota before they are deployed to Africa for a year.