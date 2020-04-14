National Guard conduct COVID-19 tests on 75 people in Dakota City

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Siouxland National Guard members are continuing to offer assistance by testing dozens of high-risk individuals for COVID-19 in Nebraska on Tuesday.

There were 75 in all, including medical professionals and first responders.

The Guard members conducted those tests at a Dakota City site Tuesday morning.

The National Guard said they hope the results give them a better picture of virus cases in the county but also help those on the frontlines.

“It helps put their mental health at ease. It helps them feel better about. If they are putting their family at risk because they are an essential employee,” said Jennifer Ankerstjerne, Dakota County Public Health Department.

Officials on site are reminding people that they are still not doing testing on the general public at this time.

The testing is only for those that have a doctor’s order or pre-selected.