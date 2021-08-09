National Guard Bureau Chief visits Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Chief of the National Guard Bureau made a stop in Sioux City Monday at the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

As the Chief of the National Guard Bureau and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel R. Hokanson is the most senior member of the U.S. Army National Guard and Air National Guard.

Col. Mark Muckey highlighted the unit’s mission and its members, as well as the Air Guard Unit’s unique relationship with the Siouxland community.

“And I would tell you across the board, it is just an exemplary unit from every level. To the youngest airmen, through the family support group programs and really to the senior leaders of this organization. And I will tell you that this will probably not be my last visit here.” said Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau.

This is the first time in the unit’s history that a sitting member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has visited the Sioux City Air Base.