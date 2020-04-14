National Drug Take-Back Day postponed due to COVID-19, but Nebraska pharmacies are still taking medications back every day

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. Feeling a new urgency as the impeachment probe advances, the White House is ramping up its push to get a bill through Congress that curbs prescription drug costs. President Donald Trump’s top domestic policy adviser says the effort has advanced beyond anything seen in years even as he acknowledges the “current complications.” (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, file)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The annual spring National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day scheduled for April 25 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But the Nebraska Medication Education on Disposal Strategies (MEDS) said for people in the state, every day is a take-back day.

Over 300 pharmacies across the state participate in the Nebraska MEDS initiative and will take back unused or expired medications for free any day of the year.

“There’s no need to hold on to old medications or wait until a scheduled take-back day. With more people staying in their homes, it’s even more important that medications are disposed of safely to prevent accidental poisoning or misuse,” said Sarah Hunter of the Nebraska Pharmacists Association.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, those pharmacies will still take back your medications for safe and legal disposal.

There are crucial guidelines to follow to protect the public’s health and reduce person-to-person contact:

Follow all of the local directive health measures.

Ensure that you follow social-distancing recommendations and stay at least six feet from other customers and pharmacy staff.

Before you arrive, call your pharmacy to verify their process for accepting medications.

Envelope disposal systems are available for free at-home disposal.

Hunter mentions that pharmacies are considered essential services and are still operating during local health directives or stay-at-home orders in the state in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

You can do your part to help protect the public’s health and local water supplies by taking those medications back to a participating Nebraska MEDS pharmacy.

To find a location in Nebraska near you, click here.