National decline in football participation numbers evident in Iowa schools

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – New surveys conducted by The National Federation of State High School Association show a 43,000 participation drop in high school sports with a steady decline in high school football participation numbers over the last five years.

Jamey Lloyd, the Lawton-Bronson High School athletic director, explained how the decline is being experienced across rural Iowa.

“In the last 3 years, we’ve gone down about 4 kids. I heard a lot of schools in the area say how their numbers have been going down over the last few years. I don’t know the specific numbers but they have noticed a decrease in involvement,” said Lloyd.

Here in Iowa, there was an 800 hundred player decrease in 11 player football from the 2017 to 2018 school year.

Some football parents like Andrew Pearson, speculate concussion concerns and kids spending more time using technology may be to blame.

“Technology is just so advanced that it seems to be more of a drawing than getting out and doing the stuff that takes work like doing football,” said Pearson.

While the numbers here in Iowa aren’t as drastic as in other states, sports officials said they respect parents decisions behind their concerns.

“I think every parent has a right to be concerned. It is a violent game. Someones getting hit every single game, but I think we have a great group of high school coaches that teaches proper fundamentals on how to tackle,” said Lloyd.

The participation for the 2019-2020 school year has not been released.