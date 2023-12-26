SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is joining other independent Chambers of Commerce to host a first-of-its-kind civics competition.

The 2024 National Civics Bee aims to encourage young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.

Middle school students from public, private, charter, and home schools who are residents of Iowa, are invited to take part in the first-round civics essay competition.

The event will be held in Sioux City for the first time. The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will host this event on March 4, 2024, at 7:00 PM at the RE/MAX City Centre.

The Executive Vice President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, Barbara Sloniker, said, “We are pleased to sponsor this event locally and enthused about this unique opportunity to help our young people learn more about the democratic process, representative government, and the importance of informed citizenship.”

The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes, including $500 cash for the first-place student. Local winners will have the opportunity to compete statewide and the state winner will compete nationally.

The deadline for student essay submissions is January 8, 2024.

For more information on the essay topic, competition rules, and prizes, and to submit your essay, click here.