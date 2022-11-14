SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — November is National Adoption Month and to celebrate, the Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) held their annual adoption event.

Roughly nine families and 15 children from various ages were at the courthouse to finalize their adoptions. Many of the parents have been working tirelessly for years for this day and were excited to finally sign those papers.

Director of Resource Family Licensing and Support at LSI, Dawn Luetje said being able to finally unite these families is a blessing.

“It just shows the families, the court systems, all the workers who have worked so hard with the families. everybody’s able to come together at one time and celebrate with the families,” said Luetje.

To make this possible, numerous judges volunteered their time for these families.