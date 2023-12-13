BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the names of the victims of the December 9th crash which killed three people northwest of Beresford.

According to the DPS release, those killed are 20-year-old Gerard Duane Muller of Parker, 19-year-old Kaydence Marie Nygaard of Beresford and 18-year-old Collin Allen Hlavac of Irene.

Preliminary information from the DPS says that the 2014 Ram 1500 the group was riding in left the roadway and became airborne over a driveway, landing in the ditch and rolling.

The three listed above were declared dead at the scene.

The fourth occupant of the pickup, 20-year-old Hayden Kristofer Aaron Hall of Davis, fled the scene, stole a vehicle and was later found and treated for serious non-life non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says that none of the four were wearing seatbelts, and that the South Dakota Highway Patrol is working on figuring out who was driving.