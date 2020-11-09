Names of victims released from two-vehicle crash in Bon Homme County

TYNDALL, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has released the names of the two men who died from a two-vehicle crash in Bon Homme County on Wednesday.

Authorities reported the crash happened on November 4 at 2:44 p.m. at mile marker 313, ten miles north of Tyndall, South Dakota.

Officials said a 2014 Yamaha Side-by-Side was heading west on South Dakota Highway 46, driven by Richard Zander, 57, of Scotland, South Dakota.

The Yamaha was turning south into a driveway when it was hit by a 1993 Plymouth Voyager, driven by David Painter, 69, of Avon, South Dakota.

Both the Yamaha and the Plymouth rolled into the south ditch. The drivers of the vehicles suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said that Zander and Painter weren’t wearing their seat belts. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

