Name of Vermillion woman who died in fatal crash released

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — One person has died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Vermillion Tuesday morning.

The crash took place on Highway 19 about six miles north of Vermillion at 9:06 a.m., according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

They said that a Ford Escape was going north on the highway when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a semi-truck and trailer.

Both drivers were taken to the Vermillion hospital.

Tina Jensen, 47, of Vermillion, died as a result of her injuries. Officials said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Jarrod Johnson, 45, of Beresford, was driving the semi and suffered serious injuries that are not life-threatening. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories