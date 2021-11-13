Name of Vermillion woman who died in fatal crash released

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — One person has died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Vermillion Tuesday morning.

The crash took place on Highway 19 about six miles north of Vermillion at 9:06 a.m., according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

They said that a Ford Escape was going north on the highway when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a semi-truck and trailer.

Both drivers were taken to the Vermillion hospital.

Tina Jensen, 47, of Vermillion, died as a result of her injuries. Officials said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Jarrod Johnson, 45, of Beresford, was driving the semi and suffered serious injuries that are not life-threatening. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.