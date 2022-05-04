STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Multiple cars from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office have been damaged.

According to a release, three Sheriff’s office vehicles were damaged along Highway 35 near Woodland Park due to a large number of construction nails officials stated were placed intentionally in that area. The cost of repairing or replacing the damaged tires falls on the taxpayers

The release stated that law enforcement vehicles have often parked at the crossover in order to monitor traffic and speed.

The nails have been collected as evidence and the area has been cleaned thoroughly, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office have stated they will continue to perform their duties including doing stationary patrol due to high fuel costs.