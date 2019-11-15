NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship tickets on sale

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship will return to Sioux City in the coming month.

The opening event will happen at 6 p.m. on December 2 at the Marriott Center in South Sioux City, with the Parade of Champions taking place at the Tyson Events Center on December 3, at 5:30 p.m.

From December 3 through the 7, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) will be at the Fleet Farm Arena in the Tyson Events Center. Play will kick off with 32 teams in round-robin play after being placed into eight pools. The top two teams from each pool will then advance to single-elimination bracket play starting December 6. The semi-final matches will take place on December 7 at 11 a.m. with the championship happening later at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the championship are now available with a single-day, pool play, and full tournament passes. Single-day passes are $15, pool play passes are $40, full tournament passes are $65, and the Semi-Final and Championship game pack is $20. Tickets can be purchased at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or by visiting their website.

The Sioux City Sports Commission, Bomgaars, Primebank, Sioux Gateway Airport, Riverside Technologies, and the City of Sioux City are this year’s Welcoming Sponsors.