NAIA Women’s Division II tournament ending leaves many disappointed

It's was the last Division II NAIA women's basketball tournament to ever be played and the first one not to crown a champion.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been a day like no other. From professional leagues to the NCAA, USHL, and NAIA. Games and championships are being wiped off the calendar. A heightened awareness of the coronavirus is abruptly ending championship dreams.

It’s was the last NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball tournament to ever be played and the first one not to crown a champion. The cancellation has left a lot of people disappointed.

“A minute and a half before our game, our coach came in and just told us we weren’t gonna be able to play and then we all just start bawling and crying. And we didn’t believe it that it was real and then we came out there and it was real and we were all just sad and devastated. We didn’t know what to do,” said Paige Bunn, a senior basketball player with Avila.

On Thursday, just hours after the NAIA announced it would limit the number of fans that could attend the women’s basketball tournament, it shut the tournament down altogether. Corey Westra, a tournament co-director, was shocked.

“Numb, I guess worried a little bit. What’s going on? Where is this going? What’s the future hold? What does the next 24 hours bring? The next 48 hours to bring?” said Westra.

The annual tournament has become a time-honored tradition for many Siouxlanders who volunteer their time year after year.

“Honestly, it seems like a morgue in this facility right now. Most of us I think are numb and stunned, but obviously, the safety of the community comes first,” said Steve Salem, a volunteer.

Some teams traveled across the country to play for the NAIA Division II title. Now they are struggling to find flights back home.

“Imagine a locker room. We just won by a substantial margin. Our goal has been to win the national championship. We walk into a celebrating locker room and have to give them that news and have seniors sitting in there. It’s just devastating to them, and I feel for them,” said Drew Watson, the athletic director of Eastern Florida.