NAIA women’s basketball tournament holds annual Special Olympics event

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)– Tuesday morning, the NAIA women’s basketball tournament held its own Special Olympics event. More than 100 students, from around Siouxland, got the chance to learn from the players.

Every time the NAIA bounces into town, players and Special Olympians get to spend the whole day having fun together.

“I get to play with my friends and be out here having fun,” said Luis Arellano, from West Middle.

“I’m here to have fun with my school mates,” said Luis Hernandez, from West Middle.

“He just came up to me and gave me the biggest hug and it really just made my day because it was so sweet and that’s really what it’s all about having fun,” said Dyanna Freeman, a player with Voorhees College.

It’s a 23 year Siouxland tradition with countless women’s basketball teams from all over the country teaching Special Olympians how to play the game.

“In 1998 this is one of the first things we added we thought it was really important and that was really before the ‘Champions and Character program’ was even a big thing in the NAIA so we were kinda a front runner for that,” said Corey Westra, the Co Tournament Director for NAIA Women’s 2 division.

“It’s just a fun day there really is not a ton of pressure of making every basket or anything like that, it’s more so the experience of being alive alongside one another,” said Lexxi O’Brien the unified programs coordinator for Special Olympics Iowa.

It’s a day for giving, the players giving of their time and talents and the students giving in return.

“Doing an event like this is a huge deal it gives you a chance to interact with those that love to be with you there are student-athletes that have walked away from a morning like this and changed their major,” said Westra.

“I feel like we are kinda bonding it’s another team bonding experience cause you know we have to work with each other on a yes basketball related but we are still having to work with each other in ways we haven’t before,” said Freeman.