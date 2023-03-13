SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The NAIA Women’s Basketball is back in Sioux City.

The 42nd Annual NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship began Monday afternoon. 15 teams from all over the country will be playing for the red banner in the single elimination tournament throughout the week with the championship game on March 18. KCAU 9 spoke with Corey Westra, co-tournament director about the event.

“You never know the little things that come up and that’s any tournament, right? But by and large it’s been a great start and excited to get it going again in Sioux City,” said Westra.

This is the 24th year that NAIA has called Sioux City home.