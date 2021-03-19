NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship returns

More than 600 people attended the first four games of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center.

“When the teams took the floor, and we put that ball up in the air for the first time at 1 o’clock this afternoon, it was such a great feeling. It was almost like a release a little bit,” NAIA co-tournament director Corey Westra said.

It’s been more than a year since the NAIA canceled the previous tournament after just two games due to COVID-19 concerns.

Thursday’s games provided renewed hope to spectators and organizers.

“We’re really excited to be back and actually watching live sports again,” Jeremy Steward said.

“I actually do know some of the girls on the Morningside basketball team, so I’ll be excited to watch them play tomorrow night,” Markee Gruis said.

“I just want to commend the Tyson Events Center and Spectra, I think they’ve done an amazing job in preparation,” Westra said.

This year’s tournament has slimmed down from 32 to 16 teams for reasons unrelated to COVID-19. However, the arena has a limited capacity of 20 percent, or 1700 people per game.

“It’s a very different tournament. It had opening rounds this year instead of having more teams come to the final site,” Westra said.

But Westra says that’s not stopping the fun anytime soon.

“You know, for eight of these teams, they’ve never played here. Some of these teams have

been here under the old format, so it’s really fun to welcome in new people, and really show off our community and the Tyson Events Center,” Westra said.

Masking and social distancing guidelines are still in effect at the Tyson Events Center. If you’re interested in purchasing tickets, you can find more information at the center’s website here.