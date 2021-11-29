NAIA volleyball tournament to start in Sioux City, masks required to attend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many are excited for the NAIA Volleyball Championship to start Tuesday.

At a meeting before the big day, co-tournament director Corey Westra spoke about everything taking place for this fall championship. After having the 2020 volleyball tournament being postponed to spring 2021 due to the pandemic, Westra said that they are excited to be back to normal.

“We’re back to a traditional format this year, and we’re really excited about that, having these student-athletes playing in this championship when they should,” Westra said.

Westra added that everything is right for the national volleyball championship to take place.

“Student-athletes love playing here. We see it all week long when they come in, especially the first-timers. You can see it in their eyes that they know they are playing under the big lights of the championship game,” Westra said.

Westra also spoke about some COVID precautionary measures in place for the tournament, including changes due to COVID. He said that teams’ athletes and staff were required to test before coming to Sioux City. Athletes will be required to wear masks when they are not playing. Additionally, masks will be required for people to attend. He also asked that if someone feels sick, they shouldn’t attend. Meanwhile, there will be no restrictions on the number of attendees and no seating restrictions.

Pool play starts Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. and ends Wednesday with one team from each pool advancing to bracket play starting Thursday. The championship game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.