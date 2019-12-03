NAIA volleyball players and coaches gather for tournament Banquet of Champions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City volleyball fans joined with coaches and players from around the country Monday night at the NAIA volleyball Banquet of Champions.

The 2019 national tournament begins Tuesday in Sioux City with 32 teams, some coming all the way from Florida, to play for a title.

But before the action on the court, they enjoyed dinner together at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City.

As you might expect, the banquet was filled with anticipation for this week’s games.

“I’m so ready to compete and we’re all super excited we’ve been preparing super hard for this and the NAIA runs a really good tournament so we’re all excited,” said Avery Ridgeway of Corban University.

The players aren’t the only ones excited for the tournament.

Each year, Sioux City welcomes the teams and hundred of fans following their favorite team. That means a boost for the local economy.

“The fan experience the athlete experience it’s just a great well-rounded opportunity that we have here to come to Sioux City. With the tournament, we estimate an $11 million dollar economic impact. It’s a great quality of life opportunity for the community,” said Enzo Carannante of the Tyson Events Center.

If you would like to watch the NAIA tournament in person, games begin at nine Tuesday tomorrow with tickets are still available at the Tyson Events Center box office.