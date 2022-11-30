SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Every year, thousands of people come to Sioux City for the NAIA Volleyball National Championship. From teams, staff, and fans, they’re all in town for seven days of competition.

After COVID-19 disrupted both the 2020 and 2021 NAIA Championships, there are 48 volleyball teams and their fans in Sioux City once more.

“Most of them hope they are gonna be here for the better part of week or beyond, because that keeps them competing for the national championship, and so the longer they’re here the better their team is performing, said Chris McGowan, president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Not only do people spend money on temporary lodging, but food and gifts as well.

“This fills our restaurants and because it’s the holiday season, there’s certain to be some Christmas shopping as well,” said McGowan.

In 2019, the NAIA estimated that the championship brought more than $10 million into the local economy. The Brightside Cafe and Deli has already seen traffic from the NAIA, even before the first spike.

“Yesterday, we had three different teams come in and eat here, we did some caterings and delivers of meals too, so today has been more delivering meals to teams at their motels or the Tyson,” said Linda Munoz, Brightside Cafe and Deli’s part-time worker and mother of the owner.

Since they opened in 2018, Brightside Cafe have picked up regulars from the yearly tournament.

“Some of the teams or people that have come other years and have called us and contacted and said, hey we ate there last year can we come in again and when would work for us to come in and eat,” said Munoz.

The NAIA Volleyball National Championship starts November 30 and will end December 6.