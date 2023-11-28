SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The NAIA volleyball tournament is in town, and while Wednesday starts tournament play, a different type of play happened at the Tyson Events Center Tuesday morning.

80 Special Olympians got the chance to play volleyball and other fun games such as cornhole and relay racing with the college athletes on Tuesday.

This marked the 16th year the NAIA has partnered with Special Olympics Iowa to host a fun event for all athletes.

“It’s a really special time, just see a lot of smiling faces out here today,” NAIA Women’s Volleyball Local Co-Tournament Director Corey Westra said. “This is the highlight of the year for a lot of these kids in the community to come out and be with their new heroes, the NAIA volleyball players.”

While the event is a good time for the Special Olympians to show off their athleticism, it’s a fun time for the collegiate players, too.

“It feels really good, to be honest,” said Emma Westphal, sophomore volleyball player at Northwestern College. “Being able to see them use their gifts and talents that they were given and just be able to help them through this process and just have a fun time with them.”

The NAIA basketball championship tournament will also host an event for the Special Olympians of Iowa in the springtime.