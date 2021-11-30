NAIA Volleyball Championships return to Sioux City for 14th consecutive year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 2021 marks the 14th consecutive year Sioux City has had the honor of hosting the NAIA Volleyball Championships and after a condensed event just over six months ago, the tournament’s back to a traditional schedule.

“It’s always great to get to day one of the tournament, all your preparations are done and you can finally put the teams on the floor. When that 8:30 time came this morning and we could finally play volleyball, that’s what it’s all about,” said tournament director and GPAC commissioner, Corey Westra.

Westra was happy to have Volleyball Championship Week back at the Tyson Events Center on a traditional five-day schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic forced him and NAIA officials to delay last year’s tournament to last spring, but it does create a set of challenges.

“It’s really unusual to do basically two tournaments within six months of each other and in some ways it makes it easier and in some ways it makes it hard because you’re maybe questioning yourself in going what have I missed along the way? But it kind of all came together pretty easily this time around, made some changes back in the spring on how we set things up to make it a little easier,” said Westra.

Westra said local volunteers make hosting this event possible.

“It’s a chamber of commerce moment for the Siouxland community as well that we can kind of showcase our community and that’s where our volunteers are so awesome. If we had to hire that out, that’d be crazy and these people love to come give their time and be down here and be around these student-athletes,” said Westra.

The tournament continues Wednesday and will wrap up with the championship match on Saturday night.