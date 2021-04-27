NAIA Volleyball Championship matches underway

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s game time at the Tyson Events Center.

The NAIA Volleyball National Championships are officially underway.

The 2020 championships were postponed but are staying put in Sioux City for the 13th consecutive year.

“Just basically a month later and kind of re-rack the deck in a totally different sport but to embrace the NAIA back to back is asking a lot and this community has done that, our sponsors did that,” said Corey Westra, the NAIA Tournament Director.

The games continue through May 1. Tickets are still available for purchase.