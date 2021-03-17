NAIA tournament to have positive economic impact on Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – 2021 will be the 13th consecutive year Sioux City has hosted the NAIA women’s basketball tournament.

However, Sioux City Chamber President Chris McGowan said this year is different.

“The NAIA is returning to Sioux City at a really critical time as we begin to emerge from COVID. Their timing is exceptional because it’s a wonderful opportunity to see people fill up our hotels, our restaurants, our bars, some of our retail establishments and this has been something that’s really been needed over the course of the last year,” said McGowan.

The Marriot Hotel is already feeling the impact, with two teams and their family members staying at the hotel.

“We do have the friends and family of both teams staying here, as well as friends and family, staying here so every room that we can sell is better for us revenue-wise and it’s better for the businesses on Fourth Street,” said Matthew Robinson, Marriot Hotel.

Other downtown businesses are gearing up for an increase in foot traffic.

Mac Dolan owns the “Work and Church” bar.

“It’s a good economy boost for us we get a lot of the families parents in here, it’s not a lot of players cause obviously they’re underage or they’re here to compete but the people they come to support is a huge boost to us,” said Dolan.

Brightside Cafe has also started to see a surge.

“We’re actually already experiencing the rush of the NAIA coming to town, we’ve had a few teams already come in. We appreciate them coming in every year and being able to make Siouxland a home for basketball and for the whole tournament,” said Erik Munoz.