NAIA Tournament staff take extra precautions against coronavirus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament starts Wednesday in Sioux City, and tournament organizers are taking their own precautions against the coronavirus as thousands are expected to attend the event.

NAIA Tournament Co-Director Corey Westra said that they are taking extra steps.

“We are taking it very seriously at the National Championship. The NAIA has been wonderful to work with recommendations. And such recommendations like extra hand sanitizing station, extra signage to wash your hands. We have a “Stop germs. Wash your hands.” on our ribbon boards here, just to kind of make it top of the mind” said Westra.

Westra said extra disinfectant is also being used between games, and they ask that fans not feeling well don’t attend games.