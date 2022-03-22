SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the 25th time, an NAIA Women’s Basketball Champion was crowned in Sioux City Tuesday night.

This marked end to more than a week of basketball and business in Siouxland.

NAIA tournament directors told KCAU that they estimate nearly $4 million in revenue was made in Sioux City during the competition.

They also estimate between 10,000 to 12,000 fans made it to the games including several supporters of of championship contender Thomas More. One Thomas More parent told KCAU that she and her family visited multiple spots in Sioux City.

“We’ve eaten out a couple of times a day. We’ve taken our kids to a couple of adventurous places. Probably our favorite was the Vietnam Memorial Wall that my husband’s father’s name is actually on, so that was an exciting find for us. Good educational experience for our boys too,”

Official revenue numbers will be released in the coming days.