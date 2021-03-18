NAIA tournament participants tested for COVID-19 kicking off in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The NAIA women’s basketball tournament returns to Sioux City.

But before the tournament, there is a protocol; everyone has to be tested for COVID-19 beforehand, including every player, coach, team representative, and volunteer. Even media members with floor access are being tested.

Three rounds of testing are planned during the event.

Tournament Co-director Corey Westra told KCAU 9 that round one went well, but the importance of staying safe won’t be overlooked.

“Everybody has said, ‘Yes, we’ll do it. We understand the stakes. We remember last year was not a lot of fun. We don’t want to walk away from this arena not playing a tournament this year.’ When these steps were needed to be taken, everybody was on board. It’s the right thing to do ” Westra said.

Last year’s tournament was canceled on day two, all because of virus related concerns.