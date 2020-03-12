NAIA to limit fan attendance for championship in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the announcement that the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics will be limiting fan attendance at games, the women’s championship in Sioux City will follow suit.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the The Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center looks to be played with the absence of fans.

The NAIA said for all remaining games, teams, essential staff members and credentialed personnel will be the only ones allowed inside the Tyson Events Center beginning March 12.

The announcement also applies to the NAIA men’s basketball championship which is currently underway in Sioux Falls according to the NAIA.

NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr said the decision was made to protect everyone involved.

“We know this is disappointing to participating student-athletes and fans. But the health and wellness of all those involved with our championship events is our top priority,” Carr said.