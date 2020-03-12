NAIA to limit fan attendance at winter championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAU) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Wednesday night that it will start limiting fan attendance at their winter championships.

NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a statement that they made the decision after a “thorough examination of the widespread health risks posed by COVID-19.” He said that attendance will be restricted to only essential staff and some family members.

The NAIA Division II Women’s and Men’s Basketball Championship are both considered winter championships.

Carr said their top priority is the health of everyone involved in the championships.

Officials said that they will issue a refund to those who bought tickets in advance.

Read Carr's full statement below.

