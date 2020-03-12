NAIA to limit fan attendance at winter championships

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAU) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Wednesday night that it will start limiting fan attendance at their winter championships.  

NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a statement that they made the decision after a “thorough examination of the widespread health risks posed by COVID-19.” He said that attendance will be restricted to only essential staff and some family members.

The NAIA Division II Women’s and Men’s Basketball Championship are both considered winter championships.  

Carr said their top priority is the health of everyone involved in the championships.

Officials said that they will issue a refund to those who bought tickets in advance.

Read Carr’s full statement below.

“After a thorough examination of the widespread health risks posed by COVID-19, the NAIA has decided to restrict attendance at all championships to only essential staff and limited family members,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “We know this is disappointing to participating student-athletes and fans, but the health and wellness of all those involved with our championship events is our top priority.”

Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

College Sports

More College Sports

High School Sports

More High School Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes

More Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa State Cyclones

More Iowa State Cyclones

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories