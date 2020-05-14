NAIA to extend championship contracts to host cities affected by COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCAU) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced it will extend championship agreements for seven of its championship host sites affected this past year by COVID-19, including the Women’s DII Basketball National Championships at the Tyson Events Center.

The extensions were announced on Thursday to assist further relationships between the NAIA and its host cities.

The seven host cities and their championships include:

Women’s basketball in Sioux City, Iowa

Women’s wrestling in Jamestown, North Dakota

Men’s and women’s bowling in Sterling Heights, Michigan

Men’s and women’s tennis in Mobile, Alabama

Baseball in Lewiston, Idaho

Outdoor track and field in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Men’s golf in Mesa, Arizona

All seven host cities listed above came to an agreement with NAIA for a one-year extension.

Of the seven cities, Sioux City, Iowa, holds the distinction of the longest-consecutive championships hosted of the group as the host of the NAIA DII Women’s Basketball National Championship since 1998.

“Our host sites put in a tremendous amount of work executing NAIA championships and we value their dedication. Extending their host contracts an additional year is an effort to negate any impacts from the unforeseen cancellations last winter and spring due to COVID-19,” NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said.

Here is the full list of championships and hosts and the year that was added to their existing agreement.