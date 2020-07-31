NAIA postponing football championship to spring 2021

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCAU) – The National Assocation of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Council of Presidents (COP) voted on Friday to postpone the fall national championship to spring 2021.

NAIA said the decision was made after the COP voted earlier this week to postpone champions in all of the other fall sports until the spring.

It will still allow NAIA conferences to compete in the fall and winter, if they so choose.

“The decision regarding the football championship required additional attention since the sport often operates outside of the regular conference structure,” said Dr. Arvid Johnson, COP Chair and University of St. Francis President. “The extra time allotted was to ensure that the COP representatives had adequate opportunity to gain feedback from their conference colleagues.”

The COP also noted that the decision to move the football championship from the fall 2020 to spring 2021 is more inclusive for all NAIA member institutions, especially those schools that are restricted by their local or state mandates from holding athletics competitions this fall.

“Moving the football championship to the spring was the right thing to do for the well-being of our student-athletes,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “The decision also provides additional flexibility for our conferences and institutions to account for regional differences and plan their regular season accordingly.”