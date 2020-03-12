NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship tournament kicks off

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a big day in Sioux City as the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship has started.

Sixteen teams took to the court Wednesday to battle it out in hopes of winning the Division II Championship Title. Another 16 teams will square off Thursday before moving on to the next round.

One of the tournament’s co-directors, Mike Skaggs, said they are working to ensure everything goes smoothly.

“You know, we’re here early in the morning to make sure everything is working properly so when the games get going, we’re ready to go and put on a championship experience for these players and fans,”

This is the last year Sioux City will be welcoming 32 teams to town for the NAIA Championship as next year, the tournament will be reduced to only 16 teams hitting the hardwood at the Tyson Events Center.

If fans were unable to make it to the tournament Wednesday, the tournament continues through next Tuesday. For more information on the tournament, click here.