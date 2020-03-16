NAIA cancels spring 2020 sports season; student-athletes not charged with season of competition

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCAU) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced on Monday that it has canceled the spring 2020 sports season effective immediately.

All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups. However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships. From NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr

NAIA said no spring sport student-athlete will be charged with a season of competition.

Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two more semester terms of attendance or similar.

The NAIA said that it’s continuing to address many questions related to the changes and will share new information as it becomes available.