NAIA cancels remainder of tournament in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: All remaining NAIA winter championship events are canceled, including those that are currently underway.

The NAIA stated in a recent press release that the health and safety for their student-athletes, as well as all those involved in the championship events, is their highest priority.

They will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with their member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including spring 2020 championships.

PREVIOUS: The NAIA tournament in Sioux City has been canceled as of Thursday afternoon.

The remainder of the tournament has been canceled due to the threat of COVID-19.

This story is still developing, KCAU 9 will continue to provide updates as we get them.