NAIA cancels remainder of tournament in Sioux City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: All remaining NAIA winter championship events are canceled, including those that are currently underway.

The NAIA stated in a recent press release that the health and safety for their student-athletes, as well as all those involved in the championship events, is their highest priority.

They will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with their member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including spring 2020 championships.

PREVIOUS: The NAIA tournament in Sioux City has been canceled as of Thursday afternoon.

The remainder of the tournament has been canceled due to the threat of COVID-19.

This story is still developing, KCAU 9 will continue to provide updates as we get them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories