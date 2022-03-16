SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rocky Mountain College recently notched its first national tournament win in school history, sending the Battling Bears to the Sweet 16 here in Sioux City.

The main reason for Rocky Mountain College’s unprecedented success this season is point guard N’Dea Flye, and the connection she’s made with head coach Wes Keller. Flye was a two-time Adidas All-American in high school but couldn’t find the right fit in college, bouncing around to Division I programs New Mexico State and Butler, with a one-year stint at a junior college in Kansas sandwiched in between.

“It’s been a long journey but yeah, I’m glad I found my home here. It’s been a great two years,” said Flye.

Keller says he first found out about Flye and her talents from her old AAU coach.

“He made me aware that she was gonna be available and looking for a home and he gave me her contact information and the rest is history so very, very fortunate to have her in our basketball program,” said Keller.

After redshirting last season, Flye helped her team to a 28-4 record this year while leading the Frontier Conference in scoring, rebounds, and assists. Her triple-double performance against Dakota State last week puts RMC just four wins away from a national championship. Keller explained what makes Flye so special on the court.

“She’s probably the best offensive rebounding person, player, men or women, that I’ve ever seen. So she’s just an elite player that plays with a lot of energy and heart,” said Keller.

Flye says through all the adversity over her collegiate career, playing her final game in Sioux City has always been a dream.

“It’s a matter of what you come and do at the end of this season and feel like we had some goals and we put them in place and we just took care of business every step of the road and now we’re here. I’m excited, this feels so real honestly,” said Flye.

Flye tells me she aspires to play professional basketball overseas one day, but that all her focus right now is on winning a national championship. The Battling Bears take on Wayland Baptist Thursday night at 8 p.m. in the Tyson Events Center.