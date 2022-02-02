SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The federal government has distrubted around 400 million N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile to community health centers and pharmacies around the nation.

Locally, Siouxland Community Health Center is the only medical center included in the distribution, receiving 10,000 masks.

The masks are available in the lobby of the center and are given three to a person.

The center’s chief medical officer said with proper care, a mask should last a few weeks each.

“There’s no need to wear them eight hours a day so the average person could get several weeks if they just stored them in a paper bag between wearing them, like going to the movies or some other crowded place,” said Michael Piplani.

Some local pharmacies are also enrolled with the program and have received their shipments.