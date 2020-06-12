Mystery wooden boat found at bottom of West Lake Okoboji

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (WHO) – There’s a new display at the Great Lakes Maritime Museum in Arnolds Park but this display is a mystery and it was found quite by accident.

This is the Iowa Great Lakes Maritime Museum in Arnolds Park. It has lots of antique wooden boats and stories of this area’s rich history.

There are even old bottles that were found on the bottom of West Lake Okoboji.

Now, this new find is an antique wooden boat that was pulled from Haywards Bay on West Lake Okoboji. It’s a 1942 Century Sea Maid model.

It was found by a Spirit Lake fisherman, Chad Thompson, while he was using his camera to look for fish.

“And you drop your camera down, with all the silt from the bottom gets up and the picture is not very good. I’m looking behind my lure and I can see its outline of something and I thought ‘Man, is that a log down there or something,'” said Thompson.

He got a good look at the old boat in 42 feet of water. He shared the pictures with people who had the equipment to raise this boat.

“We talk to Kirshbaum’s and he looked at the pictures he was all excited. This doesn’t happen very often that we get an old wooden boat that’s all intact to bring back up. He had divers and equipment himself to go do it and they donated all the time to do it,” said Thompson.

On March 7, it was out of the water. Thompson and his crew donated the boat to the Maritime Museum, which gave the boat it’s own room.

“Had to do some carpentry work to take some doors out and get things twisted in here and get it so it’s on display here for everyone to see,” said Paul Plumb, Arnolds Park Maritime Museum.

The boat’s old battery dredged up still had a half a volt of power and the crankcase could be turned with a wrench, it had not rusted too much.

The boat had also been reconfigured from the original model. So at this point, its story is still not known.

Latest Stories