SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers are helping put a focus on mental health.

Members of this year’s team worked as servers Thursday night, serving guests at the 24th annual Face Off for Charity, benefitting the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services.

Around 200 supporters placed bids on dozens of auction items while the players were working hard to earn the most tips. The event annually raises more than $50,000.

Players that spoke with KCAU 9 said dealing with mental health is something even they focus on.

“Guys go through injuries. I mean it’s not just the body, but it’s also the mental side as well. We see it in everyday life too. So being able to talk to someone or being available to someone is big,” said team captain Kirklan Irey.

“Mental health can affect everyone and everyone deserves to get mentally well,” said Terri Dooley of BGHFS.

This is the 24th year KCAU 9 and the Musketeers have helped out with Face Off for Charity.

Totals from this year’s fundraiser are currently being counted.