SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers continued to share their victory while teaching kids about the outdoors.

The Musketeers and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center have teamed up to show support to nature and animals and share the Clark Cup with the community.

Kids and adults were able to meet a variety of animals while there like a corn snake and a ornate box turtle.

The Sioux City Musketeers Assistant Coach, Michael Fanelli, said he’s happy to bring new people out to the nature center.

“Since I’ve been here, right away, I’ve seen kids touching snakes and turtles and you can immediately see their eyes light up, so you know it’s gonna be a lasting effect,” said Fanelli.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center has a variety of animals ambassadors to show people of all ages.