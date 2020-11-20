Musketeers weekend hockey games postponed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers announced that their weekend games have been postponed.

According to the team’s website, this weekend’s Sioux City Musketeers games on the road against the Des Moines Buccaneers (Friday) Sioux Falls Stampede (Saturday) and Omaha Lancers (Sunday) have been declared a No Contest.

Minimum standards were not met to play these upcoming games per league protocols.

The United States Hockey League (USHL) is working with the Musketeers, Buccaneers, Stampede, and Lancers to reschedule these matchups.

The team said more updates will provided as they become available.