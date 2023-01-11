SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Musketeer fans got the opportunity to meet some players and sign up for a raffle that will be taking place on January 21 where the team will temporarily change their name to the “Dew City” Musketeers for one night and they will wear special edition Mountain Dew-themed jerseys.

Just over a month ago, the team and Pepsi-Cola of Siouxland partnered to produce 10,000 cases of customized cans. The company told KCAU 9 they are now down to just 250 cases left.

Two winners from each local Siouxland Hy-Vee store will be invited to the game to compete for the opportunity win season tickets, an autographed game used stick, a year supply of Pepsi products for free and more.

A handful of players were on hand at the Southern Hills Hy-Vee Wednesday night taking pictures, signing autographed and getting to know their fans.

“Yeah, it means a ton to come out here into the community and meet the fans, we have the best fans in the league so to be able to meet them face to face is something we don’t take for granted and it’s certainly really special,” said Grant Soukynsky of Musketeer Center.

“If I was a fan, I’d be super excited to be able to go on the ice and just be part of the whole game and stuff, so I’d be pumped if I was a fan,” said Sam Deckhut of Musketeer Center.

The event continues at the South Sioux City Hy-Vee Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.